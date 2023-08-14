Police are seeking witnesses following a report of a male rape on Chapel Road, Worthing.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Tuesday, August 8, close to the Guildbourne Center. Police were promptly at the scene, and a 53-year-old man was detained on suspicion of rape.

He is currently held in police custody.

The victim, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, is being provided with assistance by officers trained to deal with such sensitive situations.

As police continue to respond to the incident, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance.

Those with any information or who witnessed the event are urged to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, referencing serial number 1402 of 08/08.