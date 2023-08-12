Police Seize Guns and Ammunition, Charge Four Individuals Following Tip-off in Birmingham

Acting on valuable information, local law enforcement in Birmingham has seized two firearms and ammunition, resulting in the arrest and charging of four individuals. The operation, executed after receiving a tip-off, underscores the authorities’ commitment to curbing crime and maintaining public safety in the area.

The events unfolded on the evening of Wednesday, August 9th, when authorities halted a vehicle on Dawlish Road, Selly Oak. Upon searching the car, a pistol and accompanying ammunition were discovered. Subsequent investigations led officers to an address, where a sawn-off shotgun was also located.

The response to this discovery led to the arrest and subsequent charges of four individuals. Among those charged are 24-year-old Furrukh Khan, a Birmingham resident, and 23-year-old Ishmael Kaseba, whose address was not disclosed. Additionally, two 17-year-old boys were charged in connection with firearms-related offences.

The accused individuals appeared before the Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 11th. Following the hearing, the men were remanded in custody as they await a further court appearance scheduled for September 8th. Meanwhile, the two teenagers were released on bail, subject to specific conditions.

The operation is part of a broader initiative known as “Operation Target,” a concerted effort by law enforcement to combat a wide range of serious and organised crimes. This encompasses offences ranging from drug trafficking and burglary to cybercrime and fraud.