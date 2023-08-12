Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls

Sol Barrett, a 24-year-old man, has been handed a prison sentence of 11 years and 8 months for committing rape and engaging in sexual offences against young teenage girls. The grim details of his crimes were revealed during his appearance before Lewes Crown Court on August 7, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Barrett’s disturbing actions came to light as the court learned that he exploited his victims in calculated ways, demonstrating predatory behaviour towards vulnerable teenagers.

In the first instance, Barrett encountered a teenage girl who had been assaulted on June 17, 2022. Rather than seeking medical attention for her injuries sustained from a separate assault, Barrett took her to his residence in Crawley. There, he raped the victim, who woke up the next morning with no knowledge of who he was. The court was informed that Barrett’s victim received vital support from specially trained officers.

The second victim’s ordeal took place on December 18, 2022. Barrett, using social media, groomed the young girl, deliberately lying about his age to engage in sexual offences. The girl’s mother reported the disturbing incident to the authorities, leading to Barrett’s arrest and subsequent charges.

In court, Barrett admitted to his crimes and was handed a sentence of 7 years and 2 months for the rape, along with a concurrent sentence of 4 years and 6 months for the three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child. These sentences will be served consecutively, and Barrett will be on license for a combined total of 14 years.

Furthermore, an extended sentence was imposed, requiring Barrett to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his term before being considered for release. He will also be registered as a sex offender for life and is bound by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 15 years.

Speaking after the court proceedings, Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones from Sussex Police, the investigating officer, praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and reporting the crimes. She emphasised the importance of their courage and thorough investigation in ensuring justice was served. Jones described Barrett as a predator who deliberately targeted young teenage girls, underscoring the determination of law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and hold offenders accountable for their actions.