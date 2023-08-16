Manchester City Secures Rising Star Rico Lewis on Dream Contract

In a nail-biting finish, Spain emerged triumphant over Sweden to secure their first-ever Women’s World Cup final spot. Captain Olga Carmona’s 89th-minute goal ignited jubilant celebrations among their supporters at Eden Park, Auckland. The victory came after Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist equalised just 93 seconds earlier, setting the stage for what seemed like an impending extra time.

The match, characterised by limited opportunities, came alive when Spain’s substitute Salma Paralluelo, aged 19, broke the deadlock with a goal just 10 minutes before full time. With this hard-fought win, Spain advances to face either England or co-hosts Australia in the final, scheduled to take place in Sydney on Sunday.

Manchester City has secured the services of promising young defender Rico Lewis, signing him to a “dream” five-year contract. The 18-year-old, capable of playing as a full-back or midfielder, enjoyed a successful season with Manchester City, making 23 appearances and contributing to their triumphant Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup campaigns.

Lewis, a product of Manchester City’s academy who joined the club at the age of eight, worked his way up through the youth ranks and became an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s squad. His impressive performances also earned him a starting spot in the season-opening victory against Burnley. Lewis expressed his excitement, stating, “To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving.”

Premier League Officials Overlooked Following Penalty Decision Controversy

Following a contentious decision not to award a penalty to Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) during their match against Manchester United, three Premier League officials have been excluded from this weekend’s matches. Wolves were denied a late penalty after United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, collided with Sasa Kalajdzic without making contact with the ball.

While the referees’ chief and elite referees manager both acknowledged the error and offered apologies, the decision to overlook referee Simon Hooper, video assistant referee (VAR) Michael Salisbury, and assistant VAR Richard West for upcoming matches is seen as a direct consequence of the missed penalty call. This action reflects a push for greater accountability for officials’ mistakes.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil expressed that the referees’ apologies for the error were appreciated. He explained that the incident had prompted him to better understand the new guidelines while highlighting the need for VAR intervention in such cases. The aftermath of the decision has led to increased scrutiny on officiating standards and a renewed emphasis on transparent accountability.