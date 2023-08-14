Quick actions prevent drink spiking incident in Swindon

A man was arrested in Swindon at the weekend following a report of a drink being spiked

Officers on patrol in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (13/8) were called to a licensed premises in Bridge Street following concerns that a drink had been spiked.

Thanks to the quick thinking actions of staff at the venue, none of the drink was consumed and staff immediately carried out a test of the drink which was positive for a prohibited substance.

Officers attended the scene and a local man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries to be carried out.

PC Alex Jenkins said: “We are committed to robustly tackling all forms of criminality in order to ensure everyone feels safe on a night out in our county. In this instance, I would like to praise the staff at the venue who acted quickly to protect the victim and reported their concerns to us immediately. Please ensure drinks are never left unattended, and if you suspect that your own, or a friends drink has been tampered with, please alert staff at the location immediately.

“If you ever feel unsafe on a night out, or witness any concerning behaviour, please call police on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”