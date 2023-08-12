Rapist Convicted and Sentenced Following Brave Victim’s Actions

Fernando Camutari, 41, has been found guilty and sentenced to prison for a disturbing sexual assault that occurred on the early hours of June 8, 2019. The quick actions and bravery of a 21-year-old woman he had lured to his house after a night out were instrumental in his conviction.

Camutari was arrested shortly after the attack took place, as the victim managed to call 999 from his phone while he forced himself on her. The incident unfolded at his residence on Mordaunt Road in Sheffield. Officers arrived at the scene just as Camutari and his victim were stepping outside the property.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Camutari vehemently denied the allegations, despite the mounting evidence against him. He initially claimed that the woman had never been inside his address, despite clear CCTV footage that contradicted his statement. Additionally, he denied any sexual activity between them, although forensic evidence conclusively proved otherwise.

The trial, which lasted four days from August 7 to August 10, culminated in the jury returning guilty verdicts on all charges on Friday afternoon. Camutari was immediately sentenced to prison for his actions.

The sentencing handed down by the court reflects the gravity of the crimes. Camutari received a six-year and nine-month sentence for the rape charge, alongside three years for each count of sexual assault. These sentences will run concurrently, further underscoring the severity of his actions.

Detective Constable Tom Ryan, a member of the Major Crime Unit, commended the victim for her remarkable bravery and quick thinking. He acknowledged the difficult four-year journey she had to endure while awaiting justice. The evidence presented during the trial, including the recorded 999 call, crucial forensic findings, and irrefutable footage, left no room for Camutari’s denials.

DC Tom Ryan expressed satisfaction with the jury’s decision, hoping that it would provide a step forward in the victim’s journey towards recovery. He also encouraged victims of sexual assault to come forward, assuring them that authorities would strive to secure justice and provide the necessary support.