Recall Alert: St Pierre Recalls 6 Pains Au Chocolat Due to Possible Mould Presence

uknip247

Consumers are urged to take heed as St Pierre, a renowned bakery brand, issues a recall for their “St Pierre 6 Pains Au Chocolat” product due to a potential safety concern. The product, available in a 6-pack size, is being recalled following the discovery of possible mould presence, which may render the product unsafe for consumption.

The affected batches of the product have varying “Best before” dates, including 17 September 2023, 25 September 2023, and 01 October 2023. The presence of mould poses a potential health risk and as a precautionary measure, the company has initiated a recall of the affected batches.

St Pierre has taken immediate action by notifying its customers about the recall through point-of-sale notices. These notices explain the reason behind the recall and provide instructions for customers who have purchased the product. The bakery has also shared a detailed customer notice which can be accessed on their official website.

Consumers who have purchased the St Pierre 6 Pains Au Chocolat with the specified “Best before” dates are advised not to consume the product. Instead, they should return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. A receipt is not required for the refund process.

For individuals seeking more information or clarification regarding the recall, they are encouraged to contact St Pierre at the following email address: [email protected]

