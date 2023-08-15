Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Record High of Online Child Grooming Crimes Sparks Urgent Call for Action

Record High of Online Child Grooming Crimes Sparks Urgent Call for Action
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The number of online grooming crimes against children has reached a distressing record high in the past year, according to recent police figures. A total of 6,350 cases of sexual communication with a child were recorded in the year leading up to March 2023, indicating an alarming 82% increase since the offence was initially defined in 2017.

The NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) has highlighted the pressing need for enhanced safeguards to protect children from online grooming. The organization emphasizes the significance of the Online Safety Bill’s proposed “ground-breaking protections,” even as tech giants express concerns over privacy and security.

Data obtained by the NSPCC through freedom of information requests has revealed approximately 34,000 online grooming offences reported by UK police forces over the past six years. The charity further revealed that a quarter of the victims were children under the age of 12, with girls being targeted in 83% of cases where gender was known.

The study also highlighted the prominent role of various social apps in these grooming incidents. Snapchat was used in 26% of cases, while Meta’s platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were implicated in 47% of instances where the means of communication was identified. Disturbingly, 150 different games, apps, and websites were found to be utilized to target children.

One survivor’s harrowing account sheds light on the manipulative tactics used by groomers. A 19-year-old woman, groomed at the age of 15, shared her story of being manipulated by a man posing as a boy on Yubo, a French social networking app. The predator coerced her into sending explicit photos, subsequently using them to exert control over her actions.

The NSPCC urged social media companies to assume greater responsibility in protecting children from online exploitation. Sir Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, underscored the urgency of the situation and the necessity of the Online Safety Bill’s provisions. The bill seeks to hold social media companies and search engines accountable for content published on their platforms.

Despite delays since its initial submission in 2019, the bill is set to undergo its final debate in the House of Lords next month. While some aspects of the bill, such as the proposal to allow UK regulators to scan messages, have faced opposition from messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal due to privacy concerns, the NSPCC highlighted the importance of strengthening legislation to prevent further exploitation of children online.

The NSPCC called upon tech companies to take immediate action to ensure their platforms do not place children at risk of abuse. As the prevalence of online grooming reaches unprecedented levels, the urgency to protect vulnerable children from such exploitation has never been more evident.

Posted in

Lifestyle

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Oxford Woman Charged with Murder Over 2021 River Death

BREAKING

UK Government Considers Innovative Cigarette Packaging Change to Combat Smoking

BREAKING

Dangerous Behavior at Footpath Level Crossings in Worcestershire Sparks Safety Warning

BREAKING

Missing Teenage Hillwalker Found Safe and Well in the Scottish Highlands

BREAKING

Record-Breaking Year: UK Sees Surge in Solar Panel and Heat Pump Installations

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

UK Government Considers Innovative Cigarette Packaging Change to Combat Smoking

BREAKING

Record High of Online Child Grooming Crimes Sparks Urgent Call for Action

BREAKING

Health Group Calls for Removal of Child-Appealing Packaging from Sugary Breakfast Foods

BREAKING

Holly Willoughby Excluded from National Television Awards Nomination List Amidst Phillip Schofield Scandal

BREAKING

NHS Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Heart Attack Symptoms

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.