Reducing Crime and Ensuring Passenger Safety: Joint Police-Tram Operation in Nottingham

A joint operation between police and the Nottingham tram network is helping to reduce crime and make passengers feel safe when they get onboard.

Officers travelled on the trams this week to reassure the public and take a robust stance against those causing antisocial behaviour and other issues onboard and on platforms.

In a bid to protect staff and members of the public, officers from the City West Operation Reacher team have been patrolling through tram carriages and at tram stops in the city.

Around 100 people were spoken to after refusing to pay for a ticket or being abusive towards Nottingham Express Transit staff – with all then cooperating by leaving the tram or paying penalty fares.

One group of young people who have been causing problems for passengers and staff were identified and searched by officers at the Highbury Vale stop.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The purpose of this latest joint operation was for our officers to specifically target those people who cause antisocial issues or commit other offences on the tram network.

“We hope it will also ultimately provide a wider reassurance to the law-abiding people who rely on the trams to get to work and travel around our city that we are there should we be needed.

“It will also reassure staff who can feel safer in the knowledge that officers are patrolling and taking a positive and robust stance against those who cause them concern.

“We will always step in if we witness anyone being aggressive or abusive towards hard-working tram staff as we are not going to tolerate that sort of behaviour.

“We had an excellent response from staff on the trams who seemed really pleased we were there and hopefully making their job easier.

“The tram network continues to be one of the safest modes of transport for getting around Nottingham and we will not allow a few mindless individuals to spoil this.”

Working alongside NET staff, officers are also targeting those continuing to cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to trams, ticket machines, card readers and shelters at tram stops in the city.

Julian Smedley, NET operations manager, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support another successful police operation.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and colleagues is always our number one priority, and these patrols offer significant reassurance for users of what is one of the safest forms of public transport.

“We will never accept criminal or other unacceptable behaviour on the tram, and we will continue to work with the police to ensure anyone responsible is identified and dealt with appropriately.”