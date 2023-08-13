Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Renewed Pressure on Government to Address Channel Boat Crossings Following Tragic Incident

Renewed Pressure on Government to Address Channel Boat Crossings Following Tragic Incident
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Ministers are facing increased demands to address the ongoing issue of boat crossings in the English Channel, following a tragic incident on Saturday that resulted in the death of six migrants when their vessel sank off the French coast. The Labour party has called on the government to put an end to the “small boats nightmare,” while a Conservative backbencher emphasised the UK’s moral responsibility to take action.

The government’s commitment to “stopping the boats” has been reiterated as one of its five top priorities as investigations are still underway regarding the Saturday incident, during which 59 individuals were successfully rescued, while two others might still be missing.

The vessel, which was heavily overloaded, encountered difficulties and capsized approximately 12 miles off Sangatte. This tragic event was just one of multiple migrant vessels that set out on the same day with hopes of reaching the UK.

The extensive operation, which began at around 4am UK time, involved five French ships, two British ships, and a helicopter.

Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, criticised the government for its lack of a viable plan to address the asylum system. In a statement to the Sunday Mirror, he emphasised the urgency of ending the small boats crisis and avoiding further risks to lives. Kinnock suggested that a Labour government would work towards negotiating a returns agreement with the EU and establishing a new cross-border police unit to combat smuggling gangs.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, echoed the sentiment that action to deter people smugglers is critically necessary. This perspective was also shared by Conservative backbencher Sir Jake Berry, who condemned the actions of people smugglers and the subsequent loss of life in the Sunday Express.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, emphasised the need for meaningful action to address dangerous crossings and to establish a more orderly and humane asylum system. He expressed sadness over the loss of life and thanked the rescuers who contributed to saving lives under challenging circumstances. Solomon criticised the government’s focus on legislation that he considered expensive and unworkable, while advocating for constructive alternatives that prioritise safety and an organised asylum process.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Fatal Stabbing Incident Results in Arrest in Merrillville, Indiana

BREAKING

Jordan’s King Approves Controversial Cybercrime Bill Amid Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

BREAKING

Renewed Pressure on Government to Address Channel Boat Crossings Following Tragic Incident

BREAKING

FSA Issues New Guidelines on Glycerol in Slush-Ice Drinks for Child Safety

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.