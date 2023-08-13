Renewed Pressure on Government to Address Channel Boat Crossings Following Tragic Incident

Ministers are facing increased demands to address the ongoing issue of boat crossings in the English Channel, following a tragic incident on Saturday that resulted in the death of six migrants when their vessel sank off the French coast. The Labour party has called on the government to put an end to the “small boats nightmare,” while a Conservative backbencher emphasised the UK’s moral responsibility to take action.

The government’s commitment to “stopping the boats” has been reiterated as one of its five top priorities as investigations are still underway regarding the Saturday incident, during which 59 individuals were successfully rescued, while two others might still be missing.

The vessel, which was heavily overloaded, encountered difficulties and capsized approximately 12 miles off Sangatte. This tragic event was just one of multiple migrant vessels that set out on the same day with hopes of reaching the UK.

The extensive operation, which began at around 4am UK time, involved five French ships, two British ships, and a helicopter.

Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, criticised the government for its lack of a viable plan to address the asylum system. In a statement to the Sunday Mirror, he emphasised the urgency of ending the small boats crisis and avoiding further risks to lives. Kinnock suggested that a Labour government would work towards negotiating a returns agreement with the EU and establishing a new cross-border police unit to combat smuggling gangs.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, echoed the sentiment that action to deter people smugglers is critically necessary. This perspective was also shared by Conservative backbencher Sir Jake Berry, who condemned the actions of people smugglers and the subsequent loss of life in the Sunday Express.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, emphasised the need for meaningful action to address dangerous crossings and to establish a more orderly and humane asylum system. He expressed sadness over the loss of life and thanked the rescuers who contributed to saving lives under challenging circumstances. Solomon criticised the government’s focus on legislation that he considered expensive and unworkable, while advocating for constructive alternatives that prioritise safety and an organised asylum process.