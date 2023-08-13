Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach

The football community was taken by surprise on Sunday as Roberto Mancini, the coach who led Italy to victory in Euro 2021, announced his resignation from his position as coach of the European champions. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed Mancini’s decision in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the FIGC, they received Mancini’s unexpected resignation late on Saturday evening. The coach’s decision comes as a shock, especially with important Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine looming on the horizon. The federation revealed that they will promptly name a new national coach in the coming days to fill the void left by Mancini’s departure.

Roberto Mancini took over as Italy’s coach in May 2018, following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura. Under Mancini’s guidance, Italy clinched the Euro 2021 title, marking a triumphant return to international glory. However, the coach faced disappointment as his team failed to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini’s sudden resignation has left the football world and fans alike perplexed, as there were no visible indications of his departure. Just a few weeks ago, the 58-year-old coach was entrusted with overseeing Italy’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams, expanding his role within the national football setup.

Speculation is rife about who might succeed Mancini as Italy’s coach, with attention turning to Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli coach clinched the Serie A title last season, ending the club’s 33-year drought. Spalletti’s credentials make him a potential candidate for the vacant position.

As the world of football grapples with Mancini’s departure, the Italian Football Federation must now shift its focus to appointing a successor who can guide the national team through the upcoming challenges and maintain Italy’s standing as a football powerhouse.