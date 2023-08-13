Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach

Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The football community was taken by surprise on Sunday as Roberto Mancini, the coach who led Italy to victory in Euro 2021, announced his resignation from his position as coach of the European champions. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed Mancini’s decision in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the FIGC, they received Mancini’s unexpected resignation late on Saturday evening. The coach’s decision comes as a shock, especially with important Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine looming on the horizon. The federation revealed that they will promptly name a new national coach in the coming days to fill the void left by Mancini’s departure.

Roberto Mancini took over as Italy’s coach in May 2018, following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura. Under Mancini’s guidance, Italy clinched the Euro 2021 title, marking a triumphant return to international glory. However, the coach faced disappointment as his team failed to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini’s sudden resignation has left the football world and fans alike perplexed, as there were no visible indications of his departure. Just a few weeks ago, the 58-year-old coach was entrusted with overseeing Italy’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams, expanding his role within the national football setup.

Speculation is rife about who might succeed Mancini as Italy’s coach, with attention turning to Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli coach clinched the Serie A title last season, ending the club’s 33-year drought. Spalletti’s credentials make him a potential candidate for the vacant position.

As the world of football grapples with Mancini’s departure, the Italian Football Federation must now shift its focus to appointing a successor who can guide the national team through the upcoming challenges and maintain Italy’s standing as a football powerhouse.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragic Fatal Road Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist on A89

BREAKING

Charges Laid in Tragic Doncaster Murder Case: Victim Identified as Kelli Bothwell

BREAKING

Murder Charge Filed in Fuad Saman Death Case: Suspect Identified

BREAKING

Emotional Farewell to RNLI’s ‘Diamond Jubilee’ All-Weather Lifeboat

BREAKING

Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.