Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

Rude Health Foods has initiated a recall for its “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut” product after discovering the possible presence of small stones. The recall comes as a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety, as consuming the product with stone contamination could pose a choking hazard and potentially harm individuals if bitten.

The affected product is the “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut,” which comes in a pack size of 400g. The recall pertains to specific batches with the following “Best before” dates: 17 April 2024, 11 May 2024, and 12 June 2024. Customers who have purchased products with these batch dates are advised not to consume them.

The risk statement issued by Rude Health Foods highlights the potential dangers associated with consuming the product, as small stones could lead to choking and pose a safety concern if bitten while eating.

In response to the issue, Rude Health Foods has taken immediate action to recall the affected product. The company is collaborating with retail stores to display point-of-sale notices, informing customers about the recall and providing guidance on what actions to take if they have purchased the recalled product.

Consumers who have bought the “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut” with the mentioned batch dates are advised not to consume the product. Instead, they should return it to the store from where it was purchased to receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.