Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Rude Health Foods has initiated a recall for its “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut” product after discovering the possible presence of small stones. The recall comes as a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety, as consuming the product with stone contamination could pose a choking hazard and potentially harm individuals if bitten.

The affected product is the “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut,” which comes in a pack size of 400g. The recall pertains to specific batches with the following “Best before” dates: 17 April 2024, 11 May 2024, and 12 June 2024. Customers who have purchased products with these batch dates are advised not to consume them.

The risk statement issued by Rude Health Foods highlights the potential dangers associated with consuming the product, as small stones could lead to choking and pose a safety concern if bitten while eating.

In response to the issue, Rude Health Foods has taken immediate action to recall the affected product. The company is collaborating with retail stores to display point-of-sale notices, informing customers about the recall and providing guidance on what actions to take if they have purchased the recalled product.

Consumers who have bought the “Rude Health Low Sugar Granola – Almond and Hazelnut” with the mentioned batch dates are advised not to consume the product. Instead, they should return it to the store from where it was purchased to receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Posted in

Lifestyle

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

New Mosque to Open in Winchester’s Hyde Street After Agreement to Purchase Hyde Parish Hall

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Detectives Investigate Petrol Bomb Attack on Ballycastle House

BREAKING

Man Fatally Stabbed in Barnsley Town Centre Identified as Daniel Varadi; Suspect Charged

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.