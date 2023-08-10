Second Man Jailed for Murder of Otas Sarkus in Plaistow: Investigation Relies on CCTV and Forensic Evidence

In a significant development, a second man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 20-year-old Otas Sarkus in Plaistow. Dean Adams, 33, of Stevenage Road, E6, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 29-and-a-half years at the Old Bailey on August 9, following his conviction for Otas’s murder and the attempted murder of another man on December 15, 2022.

This sentencing follows a meticulous investigation that leveraged CCTV footage and forensic analysis to establish the guilt of the suspects. Earlier, Deon Brisport, 30, of Lauriston Road, E9, had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 32 years on June 1, after being found guilty of the same charges.

The two men were involved in a drive-by shooting in east London on August 18, 2021. Otas and his friends were standing in Raymond Road near Upton Park Station when they observed a white Volvo SUV being driven at high speed. The vehicle swerved towards the group, colliding with parked cars in the process.

As the group attempted to flee, the Volvo pulled alongside them, and shots were fired through a window. Tragically, Otas was struck twice in the eye, and another 18-year-old man sustained injuries to his back. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but Otas succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, commented on the case, expressing her condolences to Otas’s family and underscoring the senselessness of the attack. She stated, “I can only hope that seeing those responsible held to account in a court of law brings them some solace.”

The investigation uncovered evidence that the Volvo used in the attack was later abandoned and set ablaze, ostensibly to eliminate any potential evidence. A forensic examination of the vehicle revealed gunshot residue near the rear passenger window. Moreover, a jacket discovered on the back seat contained Dean Adams’ DNA.

The investigators also found that the car had received a parking ticket on the morning of the attack, indicating its initial location. CCTV footage captured Adams and Brisport arriving together to retrieve the vehicle. Additionally, the investigation revealed the use of three pay-as-you-go phones activated on the afternoon of the murder, which were subsequently used to book minicabs to help the suspects escape the area.

This careful investigation dismantled every attempt made by the defendants to evade detection, and their defence ultimately opted not to present any evidence in court. Detective Inspector Caveen emphasised the premeditated nature of the attack, stating, “There can be no doubt that Adams and Brisport went out on that night to intentionally kill or seriously injure someone and had gone to some lengths to hide their involvement.”