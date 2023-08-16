Weather

Sex Offender Receives 18-Year Jail Sentence for Sickening Crimes Against Young Girl

Daniel Guest, a sex offender found guilty of a disturbing series of attacks against a young girl over a five-year period, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Birmingham Crown Court delivered the verdict on 2 August, bringing closure to a case marked by the perpetrator’s reprehensible actions and the victim’s courage in reporting the abuse.

Guest, 26, from Yardley Wood, carried out a disturbing series of sexual assaults against the girl, who was under the age of 16 at the time. The assailant repeatedly instructed her not to reveal the abuse, falsely claiming that no one would believe her. In spite of these threats, the young victim bravely decided to come forward and report the abuse, leading to Guest’s arrest.

During police interviews, Guest attempted to evade accountability by blaming the victim for fabricating stories and seeking attention. However, investigators successfully built a compelling case against him. In May, Guest was convicted of charges including rape of a child, sexual assault against a child, and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Birmingham Crown Court, in light of the evidence and the gravity of the crimes, handed down an 18-year prison sentence to Guest. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Simms, a member of the Complex Child Abuse Investigation team, commended the young victim’s bravery in coming forward and recounting the traumatic experience. The conviction serves as a testament to West Midlands Police’s dedication to investigating and prosecuting individuals who perpetrate such heinous crimes against children.

Detective Sergeant Simms urged anyone who has been a victim of similar offences to come forward. She highlighted the specialised support that the police offer to victims throughout the investigation and legal process. She emphasised that victims can find their voice and contribute to protecting others from becoming victims of this kind of abuse.

