Sir David Jason, Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, to undergo major surgery

Sir David Jason, Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, to undergo major surgery
British actor Sir David Jason, best known for his iconic role as Del Boy Trotter in the beloved sitcom “Only Fools and Horses,” has recently issued a health update to reassure his fans amidst growing concerns about his well-being.

In a statement released through his representative, Sir David Jason addressed the rumors and speculation surrounding his health. The statement reads, “I want to take a moment to thank all my fans and well-wishers who have expressed their concern about my health. I want to assure you all that I am well and in good spirits.”

The 81-year-old actor’s health had become a topic of discussion in recent weeks after he was spotted in public looking more frail than usual. This had prompted fans and media outlets to express their worries about his condition.

The statement further elaborated, “I understand that my recent appearances have led to some questions, and I appreciate the genuine concern. While I may not be as spry as I once was, I am still enjoying life and spending time with my loved ones.”

Sir David Jason’s portrayal of the charismatic wheeler-dealer Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in the classic British sitcom “Only Fools and Horses” has endeared him to generations of television viewers. The show, which originally aired from 1981 to 2003, remains a beloved staple of British comedy.

The statement concluded with Sir David expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from his fans and well-wishers. “I’m touched by the outpouring of affection and support. Please know that I am doing well and taking each day as it comes. Thank you for being a part of my journey,” he said.

The update from Sir David Jason has provided relief to his fans and admirers who were concerned about his health. The actor’s contribution to the entertainment industry has left an indelible mark, and his assurance of well-being is sure to be welcomed by those who hold him dear.

As fans continue to cherish his iconic roles and performances, Sir David Jason’s message stands as a testament to his resilience and his commitment to staying connected with those who have supported him throughout his illustrious caree

