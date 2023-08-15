Weather

Six Former Metropolitan Police Officers Charged Following WhatsApp Messages Investigation

In a significant development, six former Metropolitan Police officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, are now facing charges after an investigation into their communication on WhatsApp. The charges, brought under Section 127(1) (a) of the Communications Act 2003, have been served by post. The officers are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 7.

The charges stem from a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. This inquiry was initiated following the broadcast of a segment on the BBC’s Newsnight program in October of the preceding year.

Prompt action was taken by the Metropolitan Police after the allegations were relayed to them by the BBC, resulting in the initial arrest within hours. Subsequent inquiries continued to shed light on the matter.

The investigation revealed that an assortment of inappropriate communications had been exchanged within a closed WhatsApp group spanning from August 2018 to September 2022. It is crucial to note that all six charged individuals were no longer active officers during the time of their involvement in the group.

Although these officers had served in various capacities across the Met throughout their careers, a common thread was their past engagement with the Diplomatic Protection Group, now referred to as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Commander James Harman, who is at the helm of the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, conveyed his satisfaction at the charges being laid. He acknowledged the necessity of rebuilding public trust, which had faced setbacks due to recent incidents and investigations involving officers or former officers.

Commander Harman highlighted that the majority of officers within the Metropolitan Police were dedicated to this restoration work, as they understood the negative implications of misconduct on their relationship with the communities they serve.

The announcement of the investigation’s outcome could potentially provoke public concern. Nonetheless, Commander Harman hopes that it underscores the Met’s unwavering commitment to investigating corrupt and abusive behaviour within its ranks.

The charged individuals are as follows:

1. Peter Booth, 66, retired in April 2001, charged with four counts of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

2. Robert Lewis, 62, retired in May 2015, charged with eight counts of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

3. Anthony Elsom, 67, retired in May 2012, charged with three counts of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

4. Alan Hall, 65, retired in June 2015, charged with three counts of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

5. Michael Chadwell, 62, retired in November 2015, charged with one count of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

6. Trevor Lewton, 65, retired in August 2009, charged with one count of sending grossly offensive racist messages.

