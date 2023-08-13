Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

Excitement continues to build as two of Sky Cinema’s most highly anticipated films have been officially confirmed for release this year. Todd Haynes’ “May December” is set to hit UK cinemas on November 17 and will premiere on Sky Cinema on December 1. Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on December 26, with its Sky Cinema debut slated for the following year.

After garnering acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, “May December” delves into the story of married couple Gracie and Joe Atherton-Yoo, portrayed by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton respectively. Their unconventional 23-year age gap ignited a tabloid romance that captivated the nation two decades ago. Fast forward to the present, and their marriage faces renewed challenges when Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) immerses herself in the family’s dynamics to prepare for her role as Gracie in a film centred around the scandal.

On the other hand, Michael Mann’s latest cinematic endeavour, “Ferrari,” puts the spotlight on Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by Adam Driver, during the tumultuous summer of 1957. Behind the glamour and danger of Formula 1 racing, Enzo Ferrari finds himself in a state of crisis as his once-thriving company faces the spectre of bankruptcy. The marital relationship between Enzo and Laura Ferrari, played by Penelope Cruz, is strained further by the grief of losing their only son. Complicating matters is Enzo’s emotional involvement with Lina Lardi, portrayed by Shailene Woodley. The film also features Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi and Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, showcasing the volatile world of racing and personal struggles within.

“Ferrari” follows Enzo Ferrari’s journey as he grapples with financial struggles, complex relationships, and the intense drive for victory that propels his drivers to the brink. The film culminates in the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, where the fates of the characters converge.

With these two highly anticipated films on the horizon, film enthusiasts and fans alike can look forward to immersive storytelling and captivating performances as “May December” and “Ferrari” bring their unique narratives to the screen.