Smoke Alert: Haystack Fire Prompts Window and Door Closure Advisory in Minster, Sheerness

Residents in the vicinity of Lower Road in Minster, Sheerness, are being urged to take precautions and close their windows and doors due to smoke resulting from a haystack fire that occurred earlier. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, has prompted an ongoing response from emergency services to ensure the situation remains under control and safe for local residents.

The initial response involved the deployment of three fire engines and a bulk water carrier to the scene. Firefighters have been working diligently to bring the blaze under control, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area. Despite their efforts, the presence of smoke continues to be a concern for residents’ well-being.

As of the latest update provided at 8:20 pm, the advisory to close windows and doors remains in place due to the ongoing emission of smoke. Fire crews are maintaining a watchful vigil throughout the night to prevent the fire from rekindling and to safeguard the community. The public is urged to share this important information with loved ones in the affected region who might not have access to the internet.

Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops. Local authorities are collaborating to manage the incident and ensure the safety of the community. In case of any changes or developments, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to heed the advice of emergency responders.

News for Kent

