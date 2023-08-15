Southeastern Railway Announces Diversions and Closures for This Week’s Planned Engineering Work

Planned engineering work on certain Southeastern Railway lines is set to take place this week, resulting in diversions and closures that could impact commuters’ travel plans. The scheduled work will be in effect from Tuesday, August 15, to Friday, August 18, affecting specific routes. Southeastern Railway has provided detailed information to help passengers navigate these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Tuesday to Friday (August 15 – 18)

During this period, accessible buses will replace trains between Lewisham and Gravesend via Sidcup. The substitution will be in place from 12:15 am until the end of the service.

Trains will be diverted along an alternate route and will operate non-stop between Lewisham and Dartford.

Passengers relying on the 12:20 am London Cannon Street to Tunbridge Wells service (Tuesday and Wednesday) or the 12:15 am London Charing Cross to Tunbridge Wells service (Thursday and Friday) will find these services replaced by accessible buses between Sevenoaks and Tunbridge Wells. These buses will make stops at all stations on the route.

Tuesday to Thursday (August 15 – 17)

From 11:55 pm until the end of service, accessible buses will substitute trains between Bromley South or Meopham and Gillingham.

Trains will be rerouted and will operate non-stop between London Victoria and Rochester.

To ensure smooth connectivity, additional trains will be operational between London Victoria and Bromley South, facilitating easy transfers to the bus services.

This planned engineering work is part of Southeastern Railway’s efforts to maintain and improve the rail network. Passengers are advised to review the information provided by Southeastern Railway and plan their journeys with these diversions and closures in mind.

While these temporary changes may cause some inconvenience, they contribute to the ongoing enhancement of rail services and infrastructure. It’s recommended that travellers stay informed about any updates and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans during this period.