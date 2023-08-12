Southwick Sunderland Resident Missing: Family Issues Heartfelt Plea for his Return

Concern and worry have gripped the community of Southwick in Sunderland as Bobby Quinn remains missing, sparking a public appeal from his distraught family. Quinn, who was last heard from on Thursday at 10pm has not been in contact with his loved ones since, prompting a heartfelt call for him to return home.

Bobby Quinn’s family has taken to the public domain, issuing an urgent appeal for any information that could help locate their missing relative. The community is urged to assist in any way possible, shedding light on Quinn’s whereabouts and well-being. The anxious wait continues as the family hopes for his safe return.

The last known sighting of Quinn was on Thursday evening when he was spotted wearing a light blue jacket and shorts, according to information provided by his family. Security footage captures him on CCTV at 9.55pm on the same day. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear, and his family is eager for any details that could help piece together the puzzle.

In a heartfelt plea that has resonated widely, Quinn’s girlfriend took to social media to share her distress and plea for support. She implored anyone with information to come forward, emphasising the simple act of sharing information online could make a world of difference. Quinn’s girlfriend also highlighted his responsibilities, mentioning the presence of a young daughter who is anxiously waiting for her father’s return.

The family’s public appeal has resonated throughout the local community, as well as on social media platforms, with many individuals sharing the plea in the hopes of aiding the search effort.

Anyone who might have seen or heard from Bobby Quinn since his last known sighting is strongly encouraged to contact Northumbria Police at 101.