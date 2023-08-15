An individual who was stabbed in a horrific attack outside the Two Brewers nightclub in Clapham has released a poignant statement addressing the incident. The attack, being treated by police as homophobic, left two men injured and shaken on Sunday, August 14.

The victims, both in their 20s and 30s, were standing outside the nightclub when they were confronted by an assailant wielding a knife. The attacker swiftly fled the scene after perpetrating the violence. Both victims were immediately transported to a hospital to receive medical attention for their injuries and have since been discharged.

The individual who goes by the name “Aniello” on social media, shared their thoughts on the incident in a moving statement. Aniello expressed that the attack didn’t leave them feeling sad or angry, but rather contemplative about the motives behind such violence. They questioned what could drive someone to commit such a vicious act and how society can work towards changing this mindset.

stabbing victim speaks out after clapham ‘homophobic’ attack: “never been prouder of lgbtq+ family”

The statement continued: “What today has strengthened in me, more than ever before, is that I could never, and have never been prouder, happier or more comforted by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family!! I would NEVER change it for the world. I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today. Love you all… all of you x.”

Aniello’s statement highlights the resilience and unity of the LGBTQ+ community in the face of adversity. The outpouring of support from loved ones and the wider community has reinforced the strength and togetherness that characterize the LGBTQ+ family in London.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle of the Metropolitan Police’s Central South Command Unit emphasized the significance of addressing the impact of the attack on the LGBTQ+ community: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.”

To support and address concerns within the LGBTQ+ community, the Metropolitan Police recently reinstated LGBTQ+ community liaison officers for each of their 12 Basic Command Units (BCUs) across London. These officers offer guidance and support during investigations involving motives related to homophobia, ensuring a dedicated point of contact for the community.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information regarding the attack or the identity of the suspect to come forward. Information can be provided directly to the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, referencing CAD7198/13Aug. Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.