Steroid Abuser Found Guilty in Retrial for Greenwich Holiday Inn Murder

Taye Francis, a convicted rapist with a history of violence against women, has been found guilty of murder for the second time in the tragic case of the Holiday Inn stabbing that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Khloemae Loy, in Greenwich. The court’s decision came on July 9, 2023, at the end of a harrowing retrial.

Francis, previously known as Ashley Wyatt, had initially been convicted of murder in November 2021 by a jury at the Old Bailey. However, his conviction was subsequently quashed by the Court of Appeal, leading to the retrial that has now ended with his guilty verdict.

The brutal crime took place in July 2020 when Francis, aged 42, attacked 23-year-old Khloemae Loy by stabbing her in the neck at a Holiday Inn in Greenwich. Following the attack, he sent a photo of her lifeless body to his lawyer, confessing, “I’ve killed my girlfriend.” He then barricaded himself inside the room and attempted to flee as emergency services arrived.

During the retrial at Woolwich Crown Court, Francis’s defence argued that his responsibility for the murder was diminished due to the voices he claimed to hear in his head. He believed Khloemae was conspiring against him with neighbours, attributing his paranoia to the side effects of anabolic steroids he had been voluntarily taking.

The court learned that Francis had a disturbing history of violence and abuse against women. In 2002, he was convicted of rape, kidnap, and having a blade, leading to a six-year prison sentence and placement on the sex offenders’ register. He also had a series of convictions for domestic abuse and threats against his partners.

Khloemae Loy met Francis in 2017 while working at a pub near Croydon College. Despite the significant age gap, Francis deceived Khloemae about his age and manipulated her into a relationship. The court heard how he physically and emotionally abused her, constantly moving residences to avoid neighbours discovering his past.

Judge Christopher Kinch KC sentenced Francis to a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years, the same sentence he received during his initial trial. The judge emphasized that Francis’s potential release, if ever considered, would be decided by the parole board due to the troubling aspects of his behavior.

The case sheds light on the tragic consequences of domestic violence and the critical need for awareness, prevention, and support for victims of abusive relationships.