Support Young Alfie’s Battle Against Cancer – Join the Convoy and Fundraising Event

Today, the county witnessed an impressive convoy of motorbikes taking to the roads in a heartfelt show of support for a young boy battling cancer.

Young Alfie was diagnosed with optic pathway glioma in January 2018, resulting in a sight impairment. Moreover, he grapples with diencephalic syndrome, which is a brain tumour. Despite these challenges, Alfie has demonstrated tremendous courage and resilience in his fight against these tumours.

The motorcade covered a 42-mile route, culminating near The Windsor Tavern. But the endeavour doesn’t stop at the ride. The fundraising activities continue at the tavern, highlighted by a significant head-shaving event. All proceeds aim to support Alfie and contribute to the noble cause of the Children with Cancer Fund (CWCF).

Established in 1998 by Ursula & Chris Downton, along with Kirsty & James Denny, CWCF has since worked tirelessly, alongside a dedicated circle of friends and family. Their mission: to raise funds and grant wishes to families residing in East Sussex, Brighton & Hove, with children diagnosed with cancer.

For more information and to donate click https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-alfie-head-shave?member=26339679&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined