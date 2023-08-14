Police are seeking witnesses in connection with an attack on a 14-year-old boy in Bognor Regis.

While walking down Nyewood Lane around 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 11, the victim was approached and assaulted by a group of individuals. The attack resulted in a broken wrist, necessitating hospital care.

The police, who are investigating the incident, believe it may have connections to a disagreement that occurred at a Bognor Regis Football Club match earlier in the evening.

The alleged attackers are described as males, ranging in age from 17 to 19.

People who may have seen the assault, or who might have relevant mobile phone footage from the vicinity at that time, are encouraged to come forward.

To share information, please contact the police online or by phone at 101, referencing serial number 585 of 12/07.