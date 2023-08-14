Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Sussex Police seeking witnesses in connection with Bognor Regis assault

Sussex Police seeking witnesses in connection with Bognor Regis assault
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with an attack on a 14-year-old boy in Bognor Regis.

While walking down Nyewood Lane around 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 11, the victim was approached and assaulted by a group of individuals. The attack resulted in a broken wrist, necessitating hospital care.

The police, who are investigating the incident, believe it may have connections to a disagreement that occurred at a Bognor Regis Football Club match earlier in the evening.

The alleged attackers are described as males, ranging in age from 17 to 19.

People who may have seen the assault, or who might have relevant mobile phone footage from the vicinity at that time, are encouraged to come forward.

To share information, please contact the police online or by phone at 101, referencing serial number 585 of 12/07.

Posted in

News for Sussex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Get ready for the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts” starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer

BREAKING

Police Seek Witnesses to Male Rape in Worthing | Sussex

BREAKING

Sussex Police seeking witnesses in connection with Bognor Regis assault

BREAKING

M20 Westbound Closed Following Serious Incident: Travel Alert

BREAKING

Appeal for Information After Shooting Incident in Wednesbury

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

WhatsApp’s New ‘Screen Share’ Feature Sparks Privacy Concerns

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.