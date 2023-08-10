Targeting Drug Dealing: Proactive Police Operation in Radford Area

A covert operation spearheaded by a specialist Nottinghamshire Police team resulted in a drug dealer being put behind bars

Using plain-clothes tactics targeting suspected drug dealing in the Radford area, Radford Road Operation Reacher team officers saw Ronald King cycling in Gregory Boulevard before he conducted a drug deal and rode off – blissfully unaware of the officers’ presence.

The proactive officers followed the 41-year-old to a nearby address and then, after a short scuffle, managed to detain him.

Using stop and search powers, King was found with a large quantity of crack and heroin in his pockets.

King, of Belper Road, Hyson Green, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty to two counts and was locked up for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 August 2023.

Police Constable James Marr, of the Radford Road Operation Reacher team, said: “We often use plain-clothes tactics to combat all kinds of crime, drug dealing being one of them.

“This result shows the impact that such tactics can achieve as we work toward ridding the Radford area of drug dealers and other individuals who look to commit crime.

“We recognise the concern people feel about drug-related crime in our communities and I hope our work in this case serves as a reminder that we will take robust action to tackle those concerns.

“Part of the reason that we are able to carry out proactive operations such as this one is because of the reports of suspicious activity we receive from the public.

“I’d urge anyone who sees someone, or a vehicle, acting suspiciously on their street to call us on 101 so that we can build a comprehensive picture of what is happening in our areas.

“We’re asking people to continue to tell us about any incidents or talk to us in confidence regarding any concerns so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

“Any information can be reported to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.”

You can also contact the Radford Road Operation Reacher team directly, via email, at [email protected]