Teen hospitalised after Beach Road brawl

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in gathering more information about an altercation between two young individuals on Beach Road in Littlehampton.

A 16-year-old from the area suffered a leg fracture as a result of the brawl and has since received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Subsequent to the incident, an 18-year-old from Goring was detained under the suspicion of inflicting serious physical harm. He has been released on bail, with a court appearance set for 17 September.

The investigation concerning the events of the evening of 23 June continues. Although several witnesses have been identified, the police believe that additional individuals could provide crucial evidence and are urging them to step forward.

For those with relevant information, please submit it online or by calling Sussex Police on 101, referencing case number 1448 from 23/06.