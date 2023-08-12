Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Teenager Shot in Stretford: Investigation Underway as Community Policing Plan Launched

Teenager Shot in Stretford: Investigation Underway as Community Policing Plan Launched
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is intensively investigating a shooting incident that transpired on Thursday evening in Stretford, while simultaneously implementing a comprehensive community policing plan to address the aftermath. A 16-year-old boy sustained a serious chest injury caused by a firearm at approximately 16.30 BST on August 10 in Langdale Road, Stretford.

Promptly informed by NWAS (North West Ambulance Service), GMP officers rushed to the scene to find the victim with severe injuries. The young victim remains hospitalised, with his injuries being reported as serious but not currently life-threatening.

The swift response from GMP has led to the apprehension of two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both individuals are in custody and undergoing questioning as the investigation unfolds.

In response to the incident and to ensure public safety, GMP has authorised a section 60 authority within the Stretford area. This authority, granted under the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, grants officers expanded powers to conduct stop-and-search operations within the defined area of Trafford. The section 60 powers are slated to remain in effect for 24 hours from 15.00 on August 11, concluding at 15.00 on August 12.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, leading GMP’s Serious Crime Division, expressed the gravity of the incident, stating, “Thursday night’s incident is extremely serious and detectives have been deployed as a priority. I want to reassure the Stretford community that we are working flat-out to fully investigate every detail.”

Hughes further highlighted the targeted nature of the attack, with the victim being confronted by a large group of around 14 individuals, many of whom approached on foot while some utilised bicycles. He revealed that a shotgun was employed in the shooting, which occurred at close range. “It is simply horrific that those responsible thinks this is in any way acceptable behavior,” added Hughes, emphasising the age of the victim.

He urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the unacceptability of extreme violence within communities. “Our enquiries so far lead us to believe this is a targeted attack which may reassure local residents. However, suspects are still at large and no firearm has yet been recovered,” Hughes said.

The Major Incident Team has taken charge of the investigation, maintaining a rapid pace as the weekend progresses. Uniformed officers, alongside detectives and local neighbourhood PCSOs, will be conducting mobile and foot patrols to reassure residents and gather more information.

GMP is appealing for information from witnesses who were present at the scene or might possess relevant footage, including dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell recordings. If you have information that could aid the investigation, please contact police at 0161 856 4081 or 101, quoting log 2552 of 10/8/23. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Major Incident Public Portal or by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Local partner agencies, including Trafford and Manchester councils, are actively engaged to ensure a coordinated approach to community safety during this period of investigation.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Body of Missing Man Found in Wooded Area Near Folkestone

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Mosque Collapse Claims Seven Lives in Nigeria’s Zaria City

BREAKING

Woman Detained Under Mental Health Act Goes Missing After Threatening Staff

BREAKING

Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Vicious Sexual Attack in Exeter

BREAKING

Rapist Convicted and Sentenced Following Brave Victim’s Actions

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

BREAKING

Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.