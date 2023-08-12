Teenager Shot in Stretford: Investigation Underway as Community Policing Plan Launched

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is intensively investigating a shooting incident that transpired on Thursday evening in Stretford, while simultaneously implementing a comprehensive community policing plan to address the aftermath. A 16-year-old boy sustained a serious chest injury caused by a firearm at approximately 16.30 BST on August 10 in Langdale Road, Stretford.

Promptly informed by NWAS (North West Ambulance Service), GMP officers rushed to the scene to find the victim with severe injuries. The young victim remains hospitalised, with his injuries being reported as serious but not currently life-threatening.

The swift response from GMP has led to the apprehension of two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both individuals are in custody and undergoing questioning as the investigation unfolds.

In response to the incident and to ensure public safety, GMP has authorised a section 60 authority within the Stretford area. This authority, granted under the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, grants officers expanded powers to conduct stop-and-search operations within the defined area of Trafford. The section 60 powers are slated to remain in effect for 24 hours from 15.00 on August 11, concluding at 15.00 on August 12.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, leading GMP’s Serious Crime Division, expressed the gravity of the incident, stating, “Thursday night’s incident is extremely serious and detectives have been deployed as a priority. I want to reassure the Stretford community that we are working flat-out to fully investigate every detail.”

Hughes further highlighted the targeted nature of the attack, with the victim being confronted by a large group of around 14 individuals, many of whom approached on foot while some utilised bicycles. He revealed that a shotgun was employed in the shooting, which occurred at close range. “It is simply horrific that those responsible thinks this is in any way acceptable behavior,” added Hughes, emphasising the age of the victim.

He urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the unacceptability of extreme violence within communities. “Our enquiries so far lead us to believe this is a targeted attack which may reassure local residents. However, suspects are still at large and no firearm has yet been recovered,” Hughes said.

The Major Incident Team has taken charge of the investigation, maintaining a rapid pace as the weekend progresses. Uniformed officers, alongside detectives and local neighbourhood PCSOs, will be conducting mobile and foot patrols to reassure residents and gather more information.

GMP is appealing for information from witnesses who were present at the scene or might possess relevant footage, including dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell recordings. If you have information that could aid the investigation, please contact police at 0161 856 4081 or 101, quoting log 2552 of 10/8/23. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Major Incident Public Portal or by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Local partner agencies, including Trafford and Manchester councils, are actively engaged to ensure a coordinated approach to community safety during this period of investigation.