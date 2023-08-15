Tens of Thousands of Online Grooming Crimes Recorded as Campaigners Urge Swift Action on Online Safety Bill

As the wait for updated online safety laws continues, tens of thousands of online grooming crimes have been recorded, prompting campaigners to demand no further delays to the long-awaited Online Safety Bill. The anticipated legislation is set to become law in the coming autumn. However, its journey to the statute book has been marked by repeated changes and delays in proposed legislation.

Recent days have seen government ministers defend the Online Safety Bill against concerns raised by tech companies, who fear the legislation could compromise encryption usage. Amidst these debates, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has called upon tech giants and Members of Parliament to support the Bill. The charity revealed that UK police forces have recorded a staggering 34,000 online grooming crimes over the past six years.

A substantial portion of these crimes, approximately 73%, were linked to either Snapchat or Meta-associated websites. The NSPCC initially advocated for more stringent online safety regulations in 2017. Citing data from 42 UK police forces, the organization highlighted a concerning trend – there were 6,350 offences related to sexual communication with minors recorded last year, marking an 82% increase since the offences introduction in 2017/18.

Moreover, the data indicated that 73% of these crimes were committed using platforms like Snapchat or Meta-linked websites, with 5,500 offences directed at primary school-aged children. With Parliament preparing to conclude debates on the Bill at the end of the summer recess, the NSPCC emphasised the urgency of enacting the legislation to safeguard children online.

Sir Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, stated, “Today’s research highlights the sheer scale of child abuse happening on social media and the human cost of fundamentally unsafe products. The number of offences must serve as a reminder of why the Online Safety Bill is so important and why the ground-breaking protections it will give children are desperately needed.”

The data also revealed that 83% of social media grooming cases over the last six years targeted girls, shedding light on the gender-based disparity in online abuse. Additionally, around 150 apps, games, and websites were identified as tools used to target children. The NSPCC asserted that the Online Safety Bill is crucial for ensuring the protection of children from online abuse, introducing stricter responsibilities for firms and technology leaders to shield young users.

However, the charity also emphasised the importance of regulating emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), under the legislation. Sir Peter urged tech companies to ensure their current and future services don’t endanger children. As the Online Safety Bill nears enactment, the story of Sophia, an individual who experienced online exploitation at the hands of a man masquerading as a teenager, serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers children face online.

The Bill’s proponents underscore the necessity of robust safety features to counteract potential misuse of end-to-end encryption. Without these safeguards, encryption could become a cover for abusers, enabling them to continue harming children unchecked. Government spokespersons emphasised the impending nature of the Online Safety Bill, noting that it has been fortified along the way to provide enhanced protections for children. Law enforcement efforts are also being directed towards bringing online perpetrators of abhorrent crimes to justice.