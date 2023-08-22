Weather

Terrace Fire in Northfleet Impacts Six Homes – Firefighters Work to Control Blaze

A devastating fire has broken out in Northfleet, Gravesend, impacting six terrace homes on Rose Street. Firefighters are battling the blaze, and authorities are urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

The incident, which began in the evening of August 21, prompted a rapid response from emergency services. Ten fire engines, a height vehicle, and a command support unit were dispatched to the scene to combat the fire’s spread. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s (KFRS) volunteer response team has also been providing assistance and support to affected residents.

As firefighters continue their efforts to control the fire, there have been no reported injuries at this time. However, the affected terrace homes have suffered severe damage, with some experiencing partial roof collapse. The incident has disrupted the lives of the residents, and our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.

The firefighting operation has been ongoing throughout the night, with three fire engines remaining on site to address any lingering hot spots and ensure the structural stability of the buildings. The fire was successfully extinguished by 1 am on August 22.

In an effort to keep the public informed and safe, the authorities have issued several updates. The latest information states that residents living near Rose Street no longer need to keep windows and doors closed, as the firefighting operations have been completed.

KFRS crews are set to visit the surrounding properties today to offer reassurance to residents, as part of the standard post-incident protocol following a fire. A comprehensive fire investigation will commence to determine the cause of the blaze. A local authority structural engineer will also be on-site to assess the safety of the affected structures.

The incident has prompted a multi-agency response, with Kent Police also attending the scene to provide support and ensure public safety.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area surrounding Rose Street while the firefighting efforts and investigations continue. It’s crucial to stay updated with official announcements, and residents in the impacted area are encouraged to share this information with loved ones and neighbours who might not have access to the internet.

News for Kent

