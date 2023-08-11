Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

The Perilous Rise of Small Boat Crossings: Over 100,000 Migrants Detected in English Channel Since 2018

The Perilous Rise of Small Boat Crossings: Over 100,000 Migrants Detected in English Channel Since 2018
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The treacherous journey across the English Channel in small boats has seen a significant increase in the past five years, with government figures indicating that over 100,000 individuals have now made the perilous voyage from France to the UK.

Since records began in 2018, the Home Office reports that 99,960 people have successfully crossed the English Channel on small boats as of Tuesday. This number is expected to have surpassed the 100,000 mark, with over 40 individuals believed to have landed on UK shores earlier today.

The data highlights a stark escalation in yearly crossings. In 2018, only 299 small boat arrivals were recorded, whereas 2021 saw 28,526 arrivals and 2022 reported a staggering 45,755 arrivals.

Migrants Detected Crossing the Channel on Small Boats Since 2018:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has placed curbing small boat crossings among his government’s top priorities. However, his efforts to address illegal immigration through this route have encountered significant challenges and delays.

Recent legal challenges have complicated efforts to transfer individuals to the Bibby Stockholm barge, intended to accommodate up to 500 single men off the coast of Dorset. Yet, this number constitutes less than 1% of those awaiting their asylum claims to be processed. The situation underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of the issue and the ongoing struggle to effectively manage the influx of migrants attempting the perilous journey across the English Channel.

Posted in

National NewsNews for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes: Rohingya Refugees Lost at Sea

BREAKING

Pervert Jailed for Terrifying Sexual Assault on Teenager in Darwen

BREAKING

The Perilous Rise of Small Boat Crossings: Over 100,000 Migrants Detected in English Channel Since 2018

BREAKING

Asylum Seekers to Be Relocated from Bibby Stockholm Barge due to Legionella Bacteria Concerns

BREAKING

Bournemouth FC Signs 19-Year-Old Midfielder Alex Scott in £25m Move

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.