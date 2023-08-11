The Perilous Rise of Small Boat Crossings: Over 100,000 Migrants Detected in English Channel Since 2018

The treacherous journey across the English Channel in small boats has seen a significant increase in the past five years, with government figures indicating that over 100,000 individuals have now made the perilous voyage from France to the UK.

Since records began in 2018, the Home Office reports that 99,960 people have successfully crossed the English Channel on small boats as of Tuesday. This number is expected to have surpassed the 100,000 mark, with over 40 individuals believed to have landed on UK shores earlier today.

The data highlights a stark escalation in yearly crossings. In 2018, only 299 small boat arrivals were recorded, whereas 2021 saw 28,526 arrivals and 2022 reported a staggering 45,755 arrivals.

Migrants Detected Crossing the Channel on Small Boats Since 2018:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has placed curbing small boat crossings among his government’s top priorities. However, his efforts to address illegal immigration through this route have encountered significant challenges and delays.

Recent legal challenges have complicated efforts to transfer individuals to the Bibby Stockholm barge, intended to accommodate up to 500 single men off the coast of Dorset. Yet, this number constitutes less than 1% of those awaiting their asylum claims to be processed. The situation underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of the issue and the ongoing struggle to effectively manage the influx of migrants attempting the perilous journey across the English Channel.