“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

ITV has officially given the green light for a third season of the compelling crime thriller, “The Tower.” The upcoming series, titled “The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane,” has begun filming and promises to deliver another gripping storyline to its dedicated fan base.

The show, which has gained popularity for its intense crime narratives, will continue to follow the lives of its lead characters, played by Gemma Whelan, Tahirah Sharif, Jimmy Akingbola, and Emmett J Scanlan. The acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, known for his work on successful series like “Homeland” and “24,” is once again at the helm, adapting Kate London’s third novel for the screen.

The show’s early commission showcases the confidence that both ITV and its Head of Drama Polly Hill have in the series’ creative team. Harbinson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to delve into a high-stakes drugs and gangs’ storyline, with characters portrayed by Akingbola and Scanlan taking on significant roles. Sharif and Whelan’s characters also promise to bring heart-wrenching narratives to the table as the story of Portland Tower comes full circle.

The four-part drama is set to be produced by Windhover Films, the company founded by Harbinson in 2021, in collaboration with leading production company Mammoth Screen, which is a part of ITV Studios. The series will be executive produced by Harbinson, alongside Damien Timmer and Charlotte Webber from Mammoth Screen. The directing duties will be taken up by Rene van Pannevis, while Charles Bates will be producing.

“The Tower” has proven its international appeal with its distribution by ITV Studios, selling into over 90 territories. The show has found a home on platforms and broadcasters like HBO Europe, Canal+, Britbox North America and Australia, Virgin Media Ireland, and TVNZ. Its debut on ITV garnered a significant viewership of 5.4 million.

As fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of the second series, titled “The Tower 2: Death Message,” later this month on ITV, the announcement of a third season ensures that the enthralling crime drama will continue to captivate audiences with its intricate storytelling and powerful performances.