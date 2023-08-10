Thousands of nitrous oxide canisters and an array of other ‘party drugs’ were all seized by police from a car

Officers were out on patrol in the Radford area when a car travelling along Prospect Street started to arouse their suspicions.

As police were getting ready to bring it to a halt, the car pulled over suddenly, with officers getting out to speak to its three occupants – Naheem Akhtar, Asim Haque and Manawar Ali.

Little did the police know at that point but the vehicle they were approaching actually had multiple boxes of so called ‘laughing gas’ as well as deals of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis on board.

Before this discovery could be made, Ali tried to make a run for it but didn’t get far before he was found hiding in a nearby garden, along with a bag containing small amounts of cocaine and cannabis.

After escorting Ali back to the car, police then carried out a thorough search of the vehicle, where they quickly found several boxes filled with more than 2,500 nitrous oxide canisters, as well as packs of balloons.

A plastic bag – which was later found to have the fingerprints of driver Akhtar on it – was also found underneath one of the seats and contained quantities of MDMA and cannabis, as well as weighing scales and hundreds of deal bags.

At that stage, Akhtar, Haque and Ali were all arrested and brought into custody to be properly searched, at which point Ali questioned whether he’d still be able to go a student party they were heading to.

Multiple sealed bags of cocaine and cannabis were then found hidden inside Akhtar’s underpants during a search by officers, while Haque was found to be concealing a phone that had messages referring to the sale of cannabis and nitrous oxide on it.

Following their arrests on 20 October 2018, a search was carried out of Akhtar’s home, which led to quantities of MDMA and nitrous oxide cannisters being discovered.

A separate search was also carried out of Ali’s home, which led to a small cannabis grow being found by police.

The trio were all subsequently charged, with Akhtar going on to plead guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply MDMA, possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Haque meanwhile, admitted to possession with intent to supply both a psychoactive substance and cannabis, while Ali pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and possession of a psychoactive substance.

Akhtar, 36, of Noel Street, Hyson Green, and Haque, 37, of Nottingham Road, New Basford, both appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (7 August).

Akhtar was jailed for two years, suspended for 12 months, while Haque was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Both were also ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days each.

Ali, 38, of Tettenbury Road, Basford, is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 August 2023.

PC Catherine Stafford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While this incident may have taken place some time ago, it provides a good example of our commitment as a force to taking drugs off our streets.

“Akhtar, Haque and Ali were on their way to a party inside a car packed full of nitrous oxide, and with deals of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis also on board, when they were stopped.

“It really should go without saying but there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to have the items these three men had in their possession that day – all of which are dangerous and against the law to have and most certainly illegal to supply to others.

“Along with deals of Class A and Class B drugs, thousands of nitrous oxide cannisters were seized during this incident, and it is important people understand that inhaling this substance, known as laughing gas, isn’t just harmless fun but could actually put their health at risk.

“Selling these cannisters is also a crime and anyone who is found with large quantities of them in their possession, as Akhtar, Haque and Ali were, should expect to find themselves in trouble.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate anyone supplying drugs on our streets and will always do whatever we can to ensure anyone who is suspected of committing this offence is brought before the courts.”