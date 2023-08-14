Weather

Three Men Sentenced to Over 25 Years for Smethwick Shooting Incident

Three individuals have been handed prison sentences totalling more than 25 years after a shooting incident that occurred earlier this year at a business establishment in Smethwick. The incident, which took place on 12 January, involved shots being fired at City Computers on Bertram Road. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by two men in their 40s were not life-threatening.

Responding swiftly to the incident, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene just after midday on that fateful day. The subsequent investigation led to the apprehension and prosecution of the culprits involved.

Haider Shabir, a 20-year-old resident of Lane Avenue, Walsall, was sentenced to 14 years in jail, along with Mohammed Uwais Latif, 23, from Alumwell Road, Walsall, who received a sentence of nine years and ten months. Latif’s charges were specifically related to the possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, aged 25 and residing on Jessel Road, Walsall, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for assisting an offender. All three men, Shabir, Latif, and Wajid, had previously pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

Another individual, 20-year-old Ahmed Aumair, also hailing from Walsall, faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, criminal damage, and firearms offences. Aumair is set to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court later this month.

Efforts by authorities to resolve the case are ongoing, as they continue to search for two individuals believed to be connected to the incident. These individuals are suspected to have fled the country. Members of the public with any pertinent information are urged to contact the authorities via phone at 101 or through Live Chat, referencing case number 20/80288/23.

Court News

