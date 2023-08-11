Weather

Three Sought in Woking Murder Investigation Believed to Have Left the Country

Police searching for three individuals in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking, Surrey, have revealed that they are believed to have left the country. The girl was discovered deceased in a semi-detached property in Horsell, near Woking, in the early hours of Thursday. The discovery was made after officers were called to the address following a concern for safety.

Detectives have identified these three individuals as persons of interest in the investigation and were keen to speak to them regarding the incident. However, it is now confirmed that they have left the country, creating an international dimension to the ongoing inquiry. Authorities, including international partners, are collaborating to locate these individuals.

The investigation is being conducted with urgency, and police officers have been actively engaging in house-to-house inquiries in the local area. It is anticipated that a police presence will be maintained at the scene throughout the coming week.

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, the senior investigating officer, emphasized the collaborative nature of the investigation: “We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.” She also expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the local community and stated that the investigation will proceed with the utmost dedication.

Local families and residents have expressed their grief by laying flowers and tributes outside the property where the tragic incident took place. The outpouring of support from the community underscores the shock and sorrow felt by those who knew the young girl.

The investigation is ongoing, with a post-mortem examination scheduled for the coming week. Authorities have reassured the public that there is currently no perceived risk to the wider community.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as available, ensuring transparency and ongoing communication with the public during this difficult time.

National News

