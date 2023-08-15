Three suspects were arrested after pulling over a car and finding large quantities of cannabis on board

Officers made the decision to stop the vehicle in Nuthall Road, Bobbers Mill, after receiving intelligence it could be linked to drug activity.

A search was then carried out of the car at around 8.20pm on Sunday (13 August), which quickly resulted in two bags packed full of cannabis being seized.

Police seizing cannabis from car

Thousands of pounds worth of cash, as well as multiple mobile phones, weighing scales and dealer bags were also discovered within the vehicle by police.

Three suspects – two 30-year-old men and a 25-year-old woman – were all subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After receiving intelligence this car could be linked to the supply of drugs, our officers were able to quickly follow this up with a stop and ultimately seize large quantities of cannabis.

“We clearly don’t want to see anyone supplying drugs within our communities because of the multitude of different ways this type of behaviour damages people’s lives.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always respond robustly to any reports we receive of suspected drug dealing, and anyone found to be involved in these practices should expect to find themselves in trouble.

“We have arrested three suspects in connection with this incident, although our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to call the police on 101, quoting incident 696 of 13 August 2023.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”