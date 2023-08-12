Tourists Hospitalised After Assault in Dublin City Centre Raises Safety Concerns

Three British tourists were hospitalised after an assault in Dublin city centre last night, prompting concerns about safety in the area. The victims, all in their 20s, were attacked on Fownes Street Upper in Temple Bar at approximately 10:05 pm. They were subsequently transported to St. James’s Hospital for treatment. While their injuries are reported to be serious, they are fortunately not life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials, known as Gardaí, have not made any arrests in connection with the incident. Authorities from Pearse Street Station are urging any witnesses to the attack to come forward and provide information that might aid their investigation.

The assault has sparked renewed apprehension regarding safety in Dublin city centre, following a series of high-profile attacks. Just last month, a U.S. tourist fell victim to a robbery on Crow Street in Temple Bar, leading to charges against three individuals linked to the crime. Additionally, in mid-July, three teenagers were brought before the courts in connection to an attack on a 57-year-old American tourist named Stephen Termini. The assault left him with severe head and facial injuries, including damage to one of his eyes. The incident occurred at the intersection of Store Street and Talbot Street.

Addressing these concerns, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee recently unveiled a funding package of up to €10 million. This allocation is specifically intended to bolster Garda presence in Dublin. The funds will translate to an additional 240,000 garda hours or 20,000 extra garda shifts, effectively increasing the number of law enforcement officers patrolling the capital city until the year’s end.