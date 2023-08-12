Tragedy Strikes as Mosque Collapse Claims Seven Lives in Nigeria’s Zaria City

A devastating incident has left seven people dead, and several others injured as a part of a mosque, teeming with worshippers, collapsed in Zaria, a northern city in Nigeria’s Kaduna state. The tragic event occurred during Friday afternoon prayers at the city’s central mosque, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The mosque, which had hundreds of faithful gathered for prayers, experienced the collapse while observers were deep in devotion. Zaria Emirate Council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai confirmed that four bodies were initially discovered amidst the wreckage, and three additional bodies were found following the rescue efforts.

Constructed in the 1830s, the mosque was a central gathering place for the community. The sudden collapse of a part of its structure has not only resulted in loss of life but also profound grief for those affected.

Among the injured, twenty-three individuals were transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to the state’s Emergency Management Agency. Heart-wrenching videos captured at the scene depicted a significant opening in the roof where the collapse had taken place.

Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani swiftly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the disaster. He also expressed his condolences to the affected families and pledged support to those impacted by this tragic event. Governor Sani referred to the incident as a “heartbreaking incident” and assured the community of assistance in these trying times.

This incident is unfortunately not an isolated case within Nigeria. Over the past year, the West African nation has witnessed a series of building collapses, including more than a dozen such incidents. Authorities have consistently attributed these disasters to factors such as a failure to enforce building safety regulations, poor maintenance practices, and the use of substandard construction materials.