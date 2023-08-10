Weather

Tragedy Strikes as Wildfires Engulf Maui County in the Wake of Hurricane

At least 36 lives have been claimed by the relentless wildfires that have swept through Maui county in Hawaii, leaving officials grappling with the devastating aftermath. The fires, intensified by fierce winds emanating from a recent hurricane, have wrought havoc, obliterated countless structures and reduced sections of the region to ashes.

The situation escalated to the point where thousands of residents on Maui island found themselves forcibly evacuated from their homes, prompting a declaration of a state of emergency. A massive search and rescue operation, bolstered by aerial support through helicopter water drops, has been mobilised to combat the ferocious blaze.

Authorities revealed that a staggering 271 structures have fallen victim to the unforgiving flames, with a grim count of dozens injured. As the community braces itself, there is an ominous fear that the death toll could climb higher as more details emerge.

Wednesday night saw over 2,100 individuals seeking refuge within evacuation centres, while a further 2,000 travellers took shelter at Kahului Airport due to widespread flight cancellations. As the impact widens, officials are now making arrangements to accommodate the surge of displaced tourists and locals at the Hawaii Convention Centre in Honolulu.

The crisis has further been compounded by the malfunctioning of emergency phone services and communication systems on the island, rendering rescue efforts even more complex. One local resident, Clint Hansen, recounted scenes of devastation, particularly in Lahaina, where desperate individuals were forced to flee into the ocean to escape the encroaching flames, only to be rescued by the Coast Guard. Reports indicate that boat owners are valiantly aiding in these impromptu rescue operations.

International News

