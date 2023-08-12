Tragic A36 Road Collision: Elderly Woman Dies, Investigations Underway

A woman in her 70s has sadly died following a road traffic collision involving two cars and an HGV on the A36 near Upton Scudamore which took place just after 2pm yesterday (11/08).

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Two other people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Road closures have been in place overnight to allow forensic collision investigators to attend the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number POL-20230811-0199.

Alternatively, contact the team directly on [email protected]