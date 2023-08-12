Tragic Death of 3-Year-Old Migrant Child on Texas Bus Raises Concerns Over Controversial Transport Program

A heartbreaking incident has come to light as a 3-year-old child, travelling on one of Texas’ migrant buses, tragically passed away en route to Chicago. This somber event marks the first reported death since Texas commenced its practice of transporting refugees and migrants from the US-Mexico border to other states.

Texas authorities released a statement confirming the child’s demise, without disclosing the child’s place of origin or the cause of their illness. According to CBS News, the young girl was reportedly from Venezuela. The Texas Division of Emergency Management expressed their sorrow, stating, “Every loss of life is a tragedy.” They detailed that the bus pulled over once the child exhibited health concerns, and 9-1-1 was promptly called for emergency medical assistance. Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, the child’s life could not be saved, and she succumbed at a hospital.

The bus had embarked from the border city of Brownsville, Texas, destined for Chicago. This journey was part of a contentious migrant busing program initiated by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, where migrants and refugees are transported from Texas to Democratic-run cities in other states. Under the operation named “Operation Lone Star,” Texas has transferred over 30,000 refugees to cities across the US in the past year.

This program, however, has been met with growing scrutiny due to additional stringent measures, such as the deployment of floating barriers authorised by Governor Abbott to deter asylum seekers from crossing the Mexico-US border. The recent tragedy has ignited fresh inquiries into the program’s safety protocols and practices.

The child’s death was reported to have occurred in Marion County, Illinois, adding to the gravity of the situation. Authorities in Illinois are working collaboratively with health officials, state police, and federal authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

As investigations unfold, the exact cause of the child’s death remains unknown. The southern United States is currently grappling with an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record highs. The region, including Texas, has experienced temperatures reaching up to 43.3 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit), which adds an additional layer of concern in the context of this tragic incident.

As the news of this devastating loss reverberates, questions are being raised about the responsibility of government officials to ensure the safety and well-being of migrants, especially children. US Representative Henry Cuellar criticised Governor Abbott’s approach, emphasising the importance of accountability for the care of migrants, particularly when children are involved.

Governor Abbott’s spokesperson, Renae Eze, deferred questions regarding the incident to the state’s emergency management agency, which administers the bus program. In a recent social media post, Governor Abbott underscored the program’s continuation while putting pressure on the federal government to address border security concerns.

While the bus program presents migrants with consent waivers and destinations, concerns linger about the conditions and safety protocols during transit. Recent instances, such as the disappearance of strategically placed water supplies for migrants on foot, raise further questions about the overall well-being and support for those traversing the US-Mexico border.