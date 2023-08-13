Tragic Fatal Road Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist on A89

Lothian Road Policing officers are urgently seeking information from the public following a devastating road collision on the A89 between Armadale and Westrigg villages. The incident occurred at approximately 21.15 BST on Friday, August 11, 2023, involving a Toyota Celica and a motorcycle.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene of the collision, which resulted in the tragic loss of a 35-year-old female motorcyclist. The victim has been identified as Natalie Hawkins. The collision proved fatal, and despite the immediate intervention of emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at the site. Natalie’s family has been notified and has expressed their profound grief in a poignant statement, describing her as someone who embodied the idea that “the best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.” Her absence has left an immeasurable void in the lives of her two daughters and all who knew her.

The Toyota Celica involved in the collision veered off the road and came to a halt on a grass verge. The driver, a 20-year-old male, was taken to a medical facility for precautionary measures. Law enforcement subsequently closed the affected stretch of the A89 for several hours to facilitate thorough collision investigations at the scene.

In connection with road traffic offences stemming from the incident, a 20-year-old man was taken into custody. He has since been released as inquiries into the matter remain ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, who is overseeing the investigation, made an appeal to witnesses, urging anyone who was in the vicinity of the A89 at the time of the accident to come forward with any relevant information. “We are determined to establish a comprehensive understanding of the events that led to this tragedy,” Sergeant Kirkpatrick stated. “Motorists who may have captured the incident on dash cameras are especially encouraged to provide their footage, as this could be instrumental in our ongoing inquiries.”

Individuals who possess pertinent information are encouraged to reach out to Police Scotland by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 4238 of August 11, 2023.