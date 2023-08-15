Weather

Two Arrested in Plumstead for Alleged Brothel Operation and Counterfeit Money Possession

In a recent operation, two individuals have been arrested in Plumstead on charges of running an alleged brothel and possessing counterfeit money. The police executed a warrant on Monday, August 14, at a residence in Plumstead following reports of the property being used for illegal activities.

Police officers and various agencies collaborated in the operation, which revealed unsettling evidence within the property. Neighbours were reportedly relieved to witness law enforcement taking action against the suspected illicit activities.

Upon entering the premises, the authorities discovered a substantial collection of knives, numerous mobile phones, and a quantity of counterfeit money. Additionally, the living conditions within the residence were found to be substandard, prompting suspicions that the property was being used as a brothel.

As a result of the operation, one male suspect was arrested on suspicion of running a brothel for prostitution, while another male was arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit notes. To ensure the safety and well-being of the individuals found at the address, the females were safeguarded by the officers and partnering agencies, and they were offered the necessary support.

All occupants were subsequently removed from the property, and Superintendent De Haan issued a closure notice for the residence. It is reported that authorities are in the process of seeking a full closure order from the court.

Greenwich Police took to Twitter to provide an update on the operation, stating: “Inside the address, officers found a large collection of knives, multiple mobile phones, and a quantity of counterfeit money. Poor living conditions and other evidence in the property showed it was clearly being used as a brothel.”

The community expressed appreciation for the police’s intervention and their efforts to address the concerning situation. As investigations continue, law enforcement remains committed to upholding public safety and maintaining law and order in the area.

