Two Men Attacked in Homophobic Knife Attack Outside Nightclub

Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Skelmersdale
An investigation is under way after two men were stabbed in Clapham High Street

The incident happened at approximately 10.15pm on Sunday, 13 August as the two men stood outside a nightclub – they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest the suspect.

While enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, at this stage the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News for London

