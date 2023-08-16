Two Men Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in A77 Crash Between Bus and Van

East Ayrshire, Scotland – A serious collision involving a Ford Transit van and a Stagecoach bus on the A77 in East Ayrshire has left two men with life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred near the junction with the A719, leading to Galston, at around 5:30 pm on Monday.

The 23-year-old driver of the Stagecoach single-decker bus is currently in critical condition in the hospital. The 42-year-old driver of the white Ford Transit van sustained serious injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

Two passengers on the bus, a 68-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old man, were transported to the hospital as a precaution but were later discharged after receiving medical evaluation.

The collision prompted a temporary road closure for investigative purposes, and the A77 was reopened to traffic at approximately 3:30 am on Tuesday.

Inspector Craig Beaver from Police Scotland appealed to witnesses for information and urged anyone who might have witnessed the crash to come forward. Additionally, he requested individuals who were driving in the area and possessed dashcam footage from around the time of the incident provide it to aid the ongoing investigation.