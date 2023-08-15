Weather

UK Government Considers Innovative Cigarette Packaging Change to Combat Smoking

The UK government is exploring a potential transformation of cigarette packaging as part of its efforts to discourage smokers from continuing their habit. This proposed change would involve placing messages inside cigarette packets to educate smokers about the health and financial benefits of quitting, along with information about available support resources.

Countries such as Canada and Israel have already implemented trials with such inserts inside cigarette packs to encourage smokers to consider quitting.

While the number of smokers in the UK has been on a decline, approximately 6 million individuals, constituting 13% of the population, are estimated to still smoke, according to a 2021 survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics. Smoking-related health issues contribute to the death of about 76,000 people in the UK annually.

The UK government has set an ambitious target to make England smoke-free by 2030, aiming to reduce smoking rates to 5% or less of the population. Despite progress, experts have indicated that further action is required to achieve this goal.

Cigarette packages have carried warning labels for over five decades. The Department of Health’s new proposal involves including inserts within the packaging to provide information about potential savings and health improvements that could result from quitting smoking.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, highlighted the importance of providing ongoing support to smokers in their journey to quit: “It takes smokers on average 30 attempts before they succeed in stopping, so encouraging them to keep on trying is vital. Pack inserts do this by backing up the grim messages about death and disease on the outside with the best advice about how to quit on the inside.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay emphasized the economic and health burden that smoking places on society and individuals. He stated that taking action to reduce smoking rates aligns with the government’s goal of healthier lives and a reduced strain on the healthcare system.

The government is currently seeking public input on its proposals through a consultation process, which is set to conclude in October. This potential packaging change aligns with the UK’s broader efforts to curb smoking and improve public health.

Additionally, the Department of Health has released an initial report on its Major Conditions Strategy, aimed at enhancing treatment and prevention for conditions linked to significant health challenges, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, dementia, mental health, and musculoskeletal disorders. These conditions are often associated with smoking, and the strategy seeks to address their impact on public health.

Lifestyle

