Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

In a concerning revelation, unbranded carbon monoxide (CO) alarms purchased from online marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, AliExpress, and Wish have consistently failed to detect the lethal gas and activate alarms during British Standard CO detection tests, according to recent research by consumer watchdog Which?.

With approximately 40 accidental deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning in England and Wales annually, the failure of these alarms poses significant risks to public safety. The organisation had previously alerted eBay about the inefficacy of one of these alarms seven years ago, yet upon reexamination earlier this year, five out of the ten cheapest alarms on the platform were still the same model that had previously failed tests. Dangerous alarms were also identified on other platforms including Amazon, AliExpress, and Wish.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless and colourless gas, making it undetectable to human senses. Exposure to the gas can result in fatal consequences. Given the severity of the issue, the importance of a functioning CO alarm cannot be overstated.

Avril and Gordon Samuel, parents of a carbon monoxide poisoning victim, established the Katie Haines Memorial Trust in 2010 to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide. Avril Samuel highlighted the significance of proper CO alarm functionality in safeguarding lives. She stressed the need to buy CO alarms only from reputable manufacturers and retailers and stressed the importance of maintaining carbon-burning appliances regularly.

The London Fire Brigade also emphasised the gravity of carbon monoxide exposure. Assistant Commissioner Charlie Pugsley stated that carbon monoxide is highly poisonous and can result from the incomplete burning of fuel. The presence of faulty or improperly fitted appliances, blocked flues, chimneys, or vents can contribute to the production of the gas.

In a bid to uncover the extent of the issue, Which? tested both unbranded alarms purchased from online marketplaces and alarms from well-known brands such as FireAngel, Firehawk, Kidde, and Google (Nest). The discrepancy in test results was significant. Unbranded alarms repeatedly failed to detect CO, while alarms from reputable brands consistently detected the gas, regardless of its concentration.

A total of 149 listings for ineffective alarms were identified across the four online marketplaces. eBay alone recorded 1,311 sales for non-functional alarms, across 42 listings. AliExpress had 46 listings, Wish had 41, and Amazon had 20, all containing dangerous CO alarms without recognisable brand names.

This issue is not limited to CO alarms. In May 2023, Which? revealed that an unresponsive smoke alarm, flagged as dangerous in 2018, continued to be sold on eBay five years after the initial alert.

Unbranded alarms from China, commonly sold through online marketplaces, have consistently failed in CO and smoke alarm tests conducted by Which? since 2016. In light of these findings, the organisation advises replacing unbranded alarms with those from reputable brands to ensure reliable detection of potentially deadly gases.

If consumers have purchased unsafe CO alarms, Which? recommends contacting the seller and the online marketplace for a refund, emphasising that the alarm should not have been sold due to its dangerous nature.

