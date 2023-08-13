Weather

Uncertainty Surrounds Funding of Wagner Group as Russia’s Involvement in Question

The United Kingdom’s defence ministry has raised the possibility that Russia may no longer be financially backing the operations of the Wagner Group, a notorious private military company. This revelation comes amid reports that the Russian state has taken actions against other business interests belonging to Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin. The motive behind these actions is believed to stem from Prigozhin’s alleged involvement in a failed mutiny against the Russian army’s high-ranking officials in June.

In a recent daily bulletin, Britain’s defence ministry suggested that the Russian state’s ties with Wagner Group may have been severed. The ministry’s statement pointed to the possibility that if Russia indeed ceased funding Wagner, the Belarusian authorities could emerge as alternative financiers. However, this shift could potentially impose a significant drain on Belarus’ already stretched resources.

The ministry further divulged that the Wagner Group appears to be undergoing a process of downsizing and reconfiguration. This strategic move is reportedly aimed at reducing staff salary expenses, a decision driven by the prevailing financial pressures faced by the organisation.

The Wagner Group has long been synonymous with covert military operations and has reportedly been involved in various conflicts worldwide, acting as a paramilitary force for Russia. Its involvement in conflicts like Ukraine and Syria has stirred controversy and international concern.

International News

