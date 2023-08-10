Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

Dartford Crossing Dart Charge Changes Date Moved
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

For regular users of the eastern section of the M25, the Dartford Crossing charge is a familiar aspect of their journeys, but for newcomers and drivers less acquainted with the route, it can be a source of confusion. To help clarify the details surrounding this toll, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the Dartford Crossing charge – from how to pay it to the reasons behind its implementation.

The Dartford Crossing was initially designed to accommodate 136,000 vehicles travelling between Essex and Kent, a capacity that has been consistently exceeded, with daily traffic averaging around 160,000 vehicles. Highways England has taken steps to manage this increased demand, resulting in the establishment of the Dart Charge, which is set to become a permanent feature.

While some critics argue that these charges are intended to regulate traffic rather than solely fund maintenance and infrastructure, various driving groups and local MPs have voiced concerns about the perpetuation of the toll. The original promise was that the charge would be lifted once the bridge’s construction costs were recovered, yet the toll remains in effect.

Nicholas Lyes, RAC Head of Roads Policy, stated that drivers using the Dartford Crossing may feel shortchanged, especially since the construction costs have been repaid. Lyes expressed the view that tolls should be reviewed and possibly abolished altogether, much like the Severn Crossing tolls were.

The Dartford Crossing consists of two tunnels and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which has been operational since 1991. Initially, a single tunnel was opened in 1963, followed by a second in 1980 due to increasing traffic. Before 2014, toll booths were in use, but they were replaced with the Dart Charge – a system requiring online or phone payments.

The current Dart Charge rates are as follows:

  • Cars (including trailers), motorhomes, passenger vans, and buses with fewer than nine seats: £2.50 (one-off payment), £2.00 (account holder payment)
  • Goods vehicles with two axles (including vans and small trucks): £3 (one-off payment), £2.63 (account holder payment)
  • Larger multi-axled goods vehicles: £6 (one-off payment), £5.19 (account holder payment)

Discounts are available for prepaid account holders and regular users, with locals in small vehicles having the option of unlimited crossings for £20 a year or 50 crossings for £10 a year.

Paying the Dart Charge is straightforward – it can be done online via the official website or through a phone call to the Dart Charge hotline. Avoiding payment is only legally feasible between 10pm and 6am or by using an alternative route on the western side of the M25.

Failure to pay the Dart Charge results in a penalty charge of £70, which decreases to £105 if not paid within 14 days. Although appeals are possible, adhering to the toll payment in advance is advisable.

Exemptions to the Dart Charge include disabled drivers exempt from road tax, while moped, motorbike, trike, and quad bike users are also spared the toll. Cyclists are not allowed on the crossing but can utilize free shuttles available for crossing.

Posted in

LifestyleNews for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

British Actress Doreen Mantle, Known for “One Foot in the Grave,” Passes Away at 97

BREAKING

Second Man Jailed for Murder of Otas Sarkus in Plaistow: Investigation Relies on CCTV and Forensic Evidence

BREAKING

INTERPOL Successfully Concludes Operation Narsil Targeting Online Child Sexual Abuse Networks

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKING

HGV Overturns Near Darenth Interchange on M25, Prompting Emergency Response

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

BREAKINGEastEnders

Shona McGarty Announces Departure from EastEnders After 15-Year Run

BREAKINGEastEnders

Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

BREAKING

Renowned Director William Friedkin, Known for “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” Passes Away at 87

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.