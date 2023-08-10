Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

For regular users of the eastern section of the M25, the Dartford Crossing charge is a familiar aspect of their journeys, but for newcomers and drivers less acquainted with the route, it can be a source of confusion. To help clarify the details surrounding this toll, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the Dartford Crossing charge – from how to pay it to the reasons behind its implementation.

The Dartford Crossing was initially designed to accommodate 136,000 vehicles travelling between Essex and Kent, a capacity that has been consistently exceeded, with daily traffic averaging around 160,000 vehicles. Highways England has taken steps to manage this increased demand, resulting in the establishment of the Dart Charge, which is set to become a permanent feature.

While some critics argue that these charges are intended to regulate traffic rather than solely fund maintenance and infrastructure, various driving groups and local MPs have voiced concerns about the perpetuation of the toll. The original promise was that the charge would be lifted once the bridge’s construction costs were recovered, yet the toll remains in effect.

Nicholas Lyes, RAC Head of Roads Policy, stated that drivers using the Dartford Crossing may feel shortchanged, especially since the construction costs have been repaid. Lyes expressed the view that tolls should be reviewed and possibly abolished altogether, much like the Severn Crossing tolls were.

The Dartford Crossing consists of two tunnels and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which has been operational since 1991. Initially, a single tunnel was opened in 1963, followed by a second in 1980 due to increasing traffic. Before 2014, toll booths were in use, but they were replaced with the Dart Charge – a system requiring online or phone payments.

The current Dart Charge rates are as follows:

Cars (including trailers), motorhomes, passenger vans, and buses with fewer than nine seats: £2.50 (one-off payment), £2.00 (account holder payment)

Goods vehicles with two axles (including vans and small trucks): £3 (one-off payment), £2.63 (account holder payment)

Larger multi-axled goods vehicles: £6 (one-off payment), £5.19 (account holder payment)

Discounts are available for prepaid account holders and regular users, with locals in small vehicles having the option of unlimited crossings for £20 a year or 50 crossings for £10 a year.

Paying the Dart Charge is straightforward – it can be done online via the official website or through a phone call to the Dart Charge hotline. Avoiding payment is only legally feasible between 10pm and 6am or by using an alternative route on the western side of the M25.

Failure to pay the Dart Charge results in a penalty charge of £70, which decreases to £105 if not paid within 14 days. Although appeals are possible, adhering to the toll payment in advance is advisable.

Exemptions to the Dart Charge include disabled drivers exempt from road tax, while moped, motorbike, trike, and quad bike users are also spared the toll. Cyclists are not allowed on the crossing but can utilize free shuttles available for crossing.