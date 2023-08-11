An emergency meeting has been announced to discuss the fate of the site where the renowned “wonkiest pub” once stood, after it was gutted in a suspicious fire and subsequently demolished. The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, revealed plans to collaborate with South Staffordshire Council to determine the future of The Crooked House site, near Dudley.

The historic establishment, known for its distinct slanting appearance caused by 19th-century mining subsidence, was ravaged by fire on Saturday, which authorities are treating as a deliberate act. The blaze destroyed much of the pub, leaving only remnants of the familiar exterior. By Monday, the entire building had been reduced to rubble, inciting strong reactions from locals and former patrons.

Mayor Andy Street expressed his frustration on social media, stating, “It makes your blood boil” to consider that the fire, which consumed the beloved 18th Century structure, was potentially the result of arson. The Crooked House held cultural significance and had even been featured on a BBC program in the 1970s for its quirky interior illusion.

The pub was sold last month by Marston’s Brewery to ATE Farms, based in Bedworth, Warwickshire, under Carly Taylor’s management. Investigations revealed that Carly Taylor’s husband, Adam Taylor, has connections to a landfill site adjacent to the pub’s property. South Staffordshire Council confirmed that only a portion of the building was permitted to be demolished for safety reasons, and they are investigating whether the full demolition was lawful.

Staffordshire Police are continuing their investigations and utilising a trained dog to inspect the rubble for possible accelerants. Historic England revealed that they received a request to list the building just before the fire occurred, which would have provided it with greater legal protection.

Local leaders, including politicians and night-time economy advisers, expressed their grief over the loss of the iconic pub. Alex Claridge, West Midlands night-time economy adviser, shared the global impact of the pub’s demise, with well-wishers from around the world sharing their memories.

The fire brigade’s efforts were hindered by a mound of earth blocking access to the site on the night of the fire. Meanwhile, former Crooked House landlords expressed their dismay, and local MPs called for a full inquiry into the incident. Community members expressed frustration over the lack of information and clarity from authorities regarding the demolition process.

This incident has ignited discussions about the protection of historical landmarks and public institutions, with calls for better safeguards against intentional destruction. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a cherished establishment that held a special place in the hearts of many.