Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Urgent Meeting Called to Address Future of Iconic wonkiest pub Site Destroyed by Fire

Urgent Meeting Called to Address Future of Iconic wonkiest pub Site Destroyed by Fire
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

 An emergency meeting has been announced to discuss the fate of the site where the renowned “wonkiest pub” once stood, after it was gutted in a suspicious fire and subsequently demolished. The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, revealed plans to collaborate with South Staffordshire Council to determine the future of The Crooked House site, near Dudley.

The historic establishment, known for its distinct slanting appearance caused by 19th-century mining subsidence, was ravaged by fire on Saturday, which authorities are treating as a deliberate act. The blaze destroyed much of the pub, leaving only remnants of the familiar exterior. By Monday, the entire building had been reduced to rubble, inciting strong reactions from locals and former patrons.

Mayor Andy Street expressed his frustration on social media, stating, “It makes your blood boil” to consider that the fire, which consumed the beloved 18th Century structure, was potentially the result of arson. The Crooked House held cultural significance and had even been featured on a BBC program in the 1970s for its quirky interior illusion.

The pub was sold last month by Marston’s Brewery to ATE Farms, based in Bedworth, Warwickshire, under Carly Taylor’s management. Investigations revealed that Carly Taylor’s husband, Adam Taylor, has connections to a landfill site adjacent to the pub’s property. South Staffordshire Council confirmed that only a portion of the building was permitted to be demolished for safety reasons, and they are investigating whether the full demolition was lawful.

Staffordshire Police are continuing their investigations and utilising a trained dog to inspect the rubble for possible accelerants. Historic England revealed that they received a request to list the building just before the fire occurred, which would have provided it with greater legal protection.

Local leaders, including politicians and night-time economy advisers, expressed their grief over the loss of the iconic pub. Alex Claridge, West Midlands night-time economy adviser, shared the global impact of the pub’s demise, with well-wishers from around the world sharing their memories.

The fire brigade’s efforts were hindered by a mound of earth blocking access to the site on the night of the fire. Meanwhile, former Crooked House landlords expressed their dismay, and local MPs called for a full inquiry into the incident. Community members expressed frustration over the lack of information and clarity from authorities regarding the demolition process.

This incident has ignited discussions about the protection of historical landmarks and public institutions, with calls for better safeguards against intentional destruction. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a cherished establishment that held a special place in the hearts of many.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Man Convicted of Brutal Murder of Partner in Coventry Home

BARNSLEYBREAKING

Fatal Stabbing Incident Sparks Investigation in Barnsley

BREAKING

Urgent Meeting Called to Address Future of Iconic wonkiest pub Site Destroyed by Fire

BREAKING

Motorist disqualified for loading sofa on roof of his soft-top car

BREAKING

Emergency Landing on A40 Golden Valley Bypass: Spectacle and Road Closures

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.