Wakefield Man Jailed For Child Sex Offences

uknip247

A man from Wakefield has been jailed for five years for child sex offences.  

Daniel Hudson, aged 35, was sentenced on Thursday at Leeds Crown Court for the offences, which occurred at an address in Leeds against a 14-year-old girl.

Hudson, from the Lupset area, was found guilty of five sexual offences against the victim.

The trial heard how Hudson had befriended the victim, buying gifts and food for her to make her think she was in a romantic relationship with him. It also heard how the sexual abuse had started once he had secured her trust. 

Detectives in Wakefield opened an investigation in June 2020 after reports were received of Hudson’s offending. 

Detective Constable Ashleigh Gath-Clark, said:
“This has been a complex investigation spanning over three years.
“Daniel Hudson was responsible for a catalogue of appalling sexual abuse against this vulnerable child. 
“These were awful offences that he committed, and I would like to commend the victim for their courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting the offences to the police at a young age. 
“This was a challenging investigation and I welcome the sentence that has been passed. I hope that it provides reassurance to the victim and their family, as well as the wider community.” 

Posted in

Court News

